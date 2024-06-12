4th Annual Drive-Thru Chicken BBQ

The North Lanark Agricultural Society is happy to be hosting this event again as a fundraiser for the Almonte Fair being held this year on September 6, 7, 8.

When: Friday, July 19, 2024

Where: Almonte Fairgrounds, 195 Water Street, Almonte

Menu: ¼ BBQ Chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, bun, apple pie, water (gluten-free options available)

Price: $24.00/meal

For full details and order form to purchase meals or simply make a cash donation: https://almontefair.weebly.com/chicken-bbq.html

-by phone: Audrey Syme 613-253-2095

If possible, please order by June 28, 2024.