Kerrine & Larry Lyons celebrate 50 years of marriage on Saturday, May 22nd.

As you begin another year of togetherness, your family wishes you good health and long life so that you will spend many more years in love and happiness.

We love you so much, Happy anniversary!

Plans for any type of gathering have been squashed due to the current measures to reduce the spread of Covid. Those wishing to express celebratory best wishes can do so at KandLsFiftieth@gmail.com.