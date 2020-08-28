The Greene Mill will be hosting B.A Johnston for their end of the season party.

There will be prizes, $5 chili cheese dogs, proceeds of the event will be going towards the Lanark County Food Bank and of course to the artist, B.A Johnston.

The event will be on Sunday October 4th 2020 1pm. Tickets are $10 in advance , you can purchase tickets over at eventbrite

https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/30990832835

Or on facebook

https://facebook.com/events/s/ba-johnston-dirtbag-driveway-t/2585495335096451/?ti=cl

B.A. Johnston, who tours relentlessly in Canada and the UK to small audiences including, at the moment front lawn concerts, is one of the many artists who has benefited from Canada’s CERB payments which have been the federal government’s response to the Covic 19 crisis will perform at the event. He has said,