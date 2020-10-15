I would like to offer the following items from our home for sale.  We are starting to reduce our possessions in anticipation of a future move to smaller quarters.

  1. Regulation size (5’x9’) pingpong table – $25
  2. Queen-size sofa-bed – $40
  3. 30”x 30” card table.  4 folding chairs iincluded – $20
  4. 37” dia. Bouncer. – $25
  5. 33”x 33” wine rack  – wood – $10
  6. Vitamaster Model EX670 treadmill. (needs maintenance)(not pictured) – Free

Items 1 to 5  are in good shape.  We are home most of the time and would be happy to show them to interested parties.

Any interested non-profit organisation in Mississippi Mills may have any of these items for no charge.

613-256-1237

