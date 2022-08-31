9th annual AGH Run/Walk for Women’s Health

Presented by Canadian Tire (Carleton Place) is a celebration of Almonte’s Birthing Unit

The ninth annual AGH Run/Walk for Women’s Health will be held virtually Sept. 3-9, and in person on Sept. 10. Individuals, teams and families are all coming out to support quality health care close to home.

“Each year we strive to increase participation and fundraising,” said Julie Munro, volunteer chair of the event committee. “Our goal is helping our Obstetrics Unit and supporting Women’s Health by putting the best medical tools in the hands of our incredible doctors and staff. The financial success of this event means replacement and new equipment in those two key areas. ” Thanks to our presenting partner Canadian Tire (Carleton Place), and our supporting partners Almonte Civitan Club, Orchard View by the Mississippi, Brokerlink Insurance Almonte, Westview Projects, Joanne Beaton, Union 108 Yoga, AGH-FVM Gift Shop and Art & Helen Levi for their generous support. Because of these incredible partners, all funds collected in pledges by our walkers/runners from the 2022 event will support the birthing unit and women’s health programs at the Almonte General Hospital.

“Everyone, especially families that have had their children at the Hospital, are asked to come out to walk or run with us to celebrate this great facility and quality healthcare close to home” said Munro. “Another way to participate is to shop the online auction at https://www.biddingforgood.com/aghfvm from Aug. 29 until Sept. 11.”

Routes include 3km, 5km, and 10km distances, with timing for competitive participants. Runners and walkers can participate virtually during the week or come out on event day when the start and finish line will be behind the Hospital. Post and pre-event activities include breakfast, musical warm up and post event food, music and awards for best times and most funds raised individually and as a team. Children’s activities including a multi-general relay race will also take place.

Prizes will be awarded for the top fundraisers with the winner receiving a brand new bicycle and the top fundraising team receiving suite tickets to an upcoming event. Plus, for every $100 raised in pledges, participants receive a ballot towards winning a bicycle too. The more funds that are raised, the more chances you get to win!! Plus, our Obstetrics’ program is the big winner.

Some road closures in and around the Hospital will be necessary but residents will be advised in advance.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://almontehospitalfoundation.com/our-events/runforwomenshealth/