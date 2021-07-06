Anitha Pritchard writes:

I live in a Neilcorp subdivision on Finner Court that has small backyards. My 71-year-old neighbour has turned her backyard into an inviting oasis that is both relaxing and welcoming … surrounded by beautiful perennials … annuals and growing vines that at night are accentuated by solar lighting.

Her fences are adorned with whimsical pieces of yard sale finds that she had turned into an art display. Water features, comfortable seating and splashes of colour have proven that a small yard can have a big impact. Social distances drinks and a friendly chat from this welcoming senior have brought out little subdivision together.