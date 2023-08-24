Friday, August 25, 2023
ObituariesA Celebration of Life for Julian Riches, 79 years young

A Celebration of Life for Julian Riches, 79 years young

To be held September 9th, 2023, at his home.  Outside weather permitting.  Otherwise, inside.   2763 Tatlock Road, Clayton, Ont.

3 till 6 P.M.   Bring a lawn chair and your memories.

Refreshments will be available.

Julian, born Feb. 22, 1942, in Bournemouth, England, during WW2, was a long-time employee of the Ottawa Citizen.   He and his family emigrated to Australia in 1954 when he was ten.   Julian travelled the world on his motorcycle before marrying Karen Marshall.   He is survived by his brother, Christopher and his wife, Dawn, in Australia, his wife Karen, his sons Stuart (Kim), Ian (Jenn),  Owen (Lyne) and five grandchildren :Zoe, Lola, Brayden, Hunter, and Jaxon.     He died June 30th in Almonte Hospital, with his wife at his side.  Julian had been ill for some time, but his death was sudden and unexpected.

Julian’s home, on the water in Clayton, was his castle.  We would be pleased if you could come and share your memories, laughs and tears.

