Friday, February 25, 2022
NewsA 'freedom convoy' is apparently headed to Almonte on Saturday

A ‘freedom convoy’ is apparently headed to Almonte on Saturday

Photo: ottawagraphics

Word is circulating on social media that supporters of the recent protests in Ottawa are planning a ‘slow roll’ trip starting on Saturday at noon in Smith’s Falls and then heading to Perth, Carleton Place and Almonte.

It’s not clear whether the planned convoy intends to enter downtown Almonte. Some social media discussions suggest they’ll stay on County Road 29 but that’s not certain.

Regardless, if this ‘convoy’ happens you can certainly expect some traffic disruptions, at the least, later in the afternoon.

 

