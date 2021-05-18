Join the North Lanark Historical Society online on Saturday, May 29th at 7 PM for their next Digital Speaker Series! They are hosting former business owner Brian Bean who owned and operated the Pakenham General Store for over 15 years. The Pakenham General Store has been housed in a beautiful limestone building since 1840 and is believed to be Canada’s oldest general store to have operated continuously on its original site. Brian Bean will be presenting his perspective on this historic business and his experiences running the store.

This is a digital event that will be hosted using Zoom. To register for this event, email nlrmuseum@gmail.com.

Registration to this event is free, but donations are encouraged to help them continue to offer these events throughout the year! Their donation page can be found here:

https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site/shop/make-a-donation/5

The North Lanark Regional Museum is owned and operated by the North Lanark Historical Society, a not-for-profit organisation in operation since 1965! The organisation is made up of volunteers dedicated to the collection, preservation, and presentation of local history. Support local history and become a member today! Call 613-257-8503 or email nlrmuseum@gmail.com for more information.