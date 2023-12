At this season celebrating love, peace and joy, The Millstone would like to thank all of our loyal contributors, donors, subscribers and readers. We operate The Millstone as a public service to our community and your appreciation makes us feel that perhaps we are contributing something valuable. We wish you the joy of the season and look forward to serving you in 2024.

Edith Cody-Rice (Publisher) and Brent Eades (Editor-in-Chief)