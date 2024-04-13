A pair of poems for spring

Editor’s note: Chris Cavan sends these reflections on the arrival of spring in our area:
discomposed overture
it’s been
a slow
dry
creeping
equinox
though
no hiding
was possible
under cover
of snow
absent patter
of rain
low flow
river
reluctant
slow
awakening
threat of snow
and rain is forecast
mixed
ambivalent
seasons
neither come
nor gone
spring’s suite conceit
in liminal spaces
conception occurs
nascent beings
unfurl slowly
from dark places
luminous creations
blossom
black-winged poetry
fluent murmurations
span the cerulean vista
susurration
of soft wind
whispers
into tiny
whorls
of listening
buds
urging them
to emerge
on slender arms
of branches
that stretch
in dark silhouettes
across
the azure expanse
gleaming prods
rouse all of creation
to join
in the minuet
while the stream below
pulses its adagio
the steady beat
and flow
of the loamy earth’s
verdant heart
lusty chirr
of courting cardinal
drills the air
from highest perch
raspy trill
of red-winged
black bird
chants
a hymn of praise
to water
cheery lilt
of robin
calls forth
the colourful chorus
of crocuses
daffodils and hyacinths
to raise
their drowsy heads
and join the dance
the infinite wheel
turns toward
our luminous orb
that suffuses the shadows
with warming waves
and insistent fingers of light
once again