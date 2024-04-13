A pair of poems for spring

Editor’s note: Chris Cavan sends these reflections on the arrival of spring in our area:

discomposed overture



it’s been

a slow

dry

creeping

equinox

though

no hiding

was possible

under cover

of snow

absent patter

of rain

low flow

river

reluctant

slow

awakening

threat of snow

and rain is forecast

mixed

ambivalent

seasons

neither come

nor gone





spring’s suite conceit



in liminal spaces

conception occurs

nascent beings

unfurl slowly

from dark places

luminous creations

blossom

black-winged poetry

fluent murmurations

span the cerulean vista

susurration

of soft wind

whispers

into tiny

whorls

of listening

buds

urging them

to emerge

on slender arms

of branches

that stretch

in dark silhouettes

across

the azure expanse

gleaming prods

rouse all of creation

to join

in the minuet

while the stream below

pulses its adagio

the steady beat

and flow

of the loamy earth’s

verdant heart

lusty chirr

of courting cardinal

drills the air

from highest perch

raspy trill

of red-winged

black bird

chants

a hymn of praise

to water

cheery lilt

of robin

calls forth

the colourful chorus

of crocuses

daffodils and hyacinths

to raise

their drowsy heads

and join the dance

the infinite wheel

turns toward

our luminous orb

that suffuses the shadows

with warming waves

and insistent fingers of light

once again