Saturday, April 13, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Glenn Eastman — obituary

EASTMAN, D. Glenn 1934-2024 On Friday, April 12, 2024,...

A pair of poems for spring

Editor's note: Chris Cavan sends these reflections...

Diana’s Quiz – April 13, 2024

by Diana Filer 1.  What device in effect...
Arts & CultureA pair of poems for spring

A pair of poems for spring

Editor’s note: Chris Cavan sends these reflections on the arrival of spring in our area:

discomposed overture
 
it’s been
a slow
dry
creeping
equinox
though
no hiding
was possible
under cover
of snow

absent patter
of rain
low flow
river
reluctant
slow
awakening

threat of snow
and rain is forecast
mixed
ambivalent
seasons
neither come
nor gone


 
spring’s suite conceit
 
in liminal spaces
conception occurs

nascent beings
unfurl slowly
from dark places

luminous creations
blossom

black-winged poetry
fluent murmurations
span the cerulean vista

susurration
of soft wind
whispers
into tiny
whorls
of listening
buds
urging them
to emerge
on slender arms
of branches
that stretch
in dark silhouettes
across
the azure expanse

gleaming prods
rouse all of creation
to join
in the minuet
while the stream below
pulses its adagio
the steady beat
and flow
of the loamy earth’s
verdant heart

lusty chirr
of courting cardinal
drills the air
from highest perch

raspy trill
of red-winged
black bird
chants
a hymn of praise
to water

cheery lilt
of robin
calls forth
the colourful chorus
of crocuses
daffodils and hyacinths
to raise
their drowsy heads
and join the dance

the infinite wheel
turns toward
our luminous orb
that suffuses the shadows
with warming waves
and insistent fingers of light
once again

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone