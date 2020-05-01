If You Need Care, We’re Here For You

The Emergency Departments at Almonte General Hospital (AGH) and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital (CPDMH) are open 24/7 and ready to care for patients with serious health concerns. We appreciate that members of our communities are taking the recommendations to stay home seriously, but it should not come at the cost of your health or safety.

“If you are in need of medical attention, please come to the Emergency Departments or call 911 right away,” notes Dr. Marcia Spooner, Chief of Emergency at CPDMH. “Our staff and medical staff are taking every necessary precaution to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Dr. Karen Turcotte, Chief of Emergency at AGH agrees. “In both hospitals we have unfortunately seen patients who were sicker than they might have been because they delayed coming to the Emergency Department.”

At both hospitals, all patients coming to the Emergency Department are screened and provided with a mask upon arrival. At AGH, patients with COVID-19 symptoms are escorted directly to the room where they will be assessed. At CPDMH, patients with COVID-19 symptoms use a separate entrance through the ambulance bay.

Patients with COVID-19 symptoms can also access the COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Almonte through their primary care provider or by calling the Health Unit at 1-800-660-5853 ext. 2499 for a referral. The assessment centre is located behind the hospital in a separate building. For more details, visit www.almontegeneral.com/assessmentcentre.

For the latest updates about coronavirus, please visit the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit website at www.healthunit.org. For the latest updates on what we are doing to keep patients safe, please visit the our websites at www.almontegeneral.com/coronavirus and www.cpdmh.ca/coronavirus.