Al Jones, who served for 32 years in the RCAF after joining in 1963, and spent 18 months in the Royal Canadian Navy (Reserve), sends this note:

This Remembrance Day ceremony was particularly special for me. At the conclusion of the ceremony, I was honoured with the gift of a hand-made thank-you card for my service by a young boy.

My thanks to Stanley Tim Paul for his card.

It is most appreciated.