To Gift: HARTMAN UPRIGHT PIANO

This Hartman Upright Piano, manufactured during the dirty (nineteen) thirties in Toronto, is a somewhat famed Almonte treasure. Square-headed Robertson screws testify to its Canadian roots from the early 1900s. True, nobody these days wants a real piano, but this piano has earned an enviable character. It was originally owned and played by Perce Ouderkirk at the Windsor Arms Hotel ‘Ladies Room’ in Morrisburg, Just imagine what it saw in its days there! it was purchased by a (then) Almonte resident’s grandfather, G. Lindsay, in 1939 and stayed in that family (Corden and Laughland) until 2001 when the family moved away. The piano has always been happily played and when I bought it in 2001, my son took lessons from the brother of a well-known Almonte family.

The piano was featured in the first year of the Almonte JazzNhouse series, in 2012-13, being played by some of Ottawa’s world-class jazz pianists, including Mark Ferguson, Miguel de Armas, Dr. Tim Murray and Peter Hum.

The piano is a gift to its next owner, who may consider a free-will donation to Almonte in Concert or other worthy local programs. The piano must be moved by May 31, 2021.

Call Arnie at 613-282-8712 or email me at arnefran@yahoo.ca