A whole lot of hockey cards for sale, proceeds to Home Hospice North Lanark

I have approximately 15,000 plus hockey cards for sale as a complete lot. These cards are from the mid-1980s to the late 1990s with a few exceptions. My son accumulated them years ago when he worked in a sporting goods store. The photo is a sample of these cards. There are 7 large binders, 20 wholesaler white sleeve boxes and assorted loose cards in smaller boxes. Their condition is good to excellent. Most of the cards were warehoused in these white sleeve boxes for a minimum 20-25 years without being disturbed until I spent time daily for the last three months reviewing the cards.

In the spirit of transparency, I have removed most Gretzky, Lemieux, Jagr, Yzerman Messier cards, although not all, particularly where there are doubles.

My son is tired of storing these cards and so would prefer to sell them off. We are asking $600 for the lot. The proceeds will go to Home Hospice North Lanark which does not receive any provincial funding for the excellent services they provide in our communities.

We are seeking serious buyers only who will take the entire lot. If you are interested and wish to review the condition of the cards, no problem. Please contact me at jamesrm1305@gmail.com.