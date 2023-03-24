A Wonderful Leg-Up for Local Students: The MVFN Cliff Bennett Nature Bursary 

Annually, the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists (MVFN) offer one or more awards of $1000 dollars to students living in the immediate area. Each bursary is intended to assist students who, on completion of high school, have elected to go on to post-secondary studies in a field related to the natural environment.

In 2007, Cliff Bennett, an MVFN founding member and former educator, established the bursary program with contributions from family, friends and fellow MVFN members. The program, administered through an MVFN Bursary Committee is a legacy, honouring his lifelong contribution to nature education. To date over $25,000 has been awarded to 32 students locally to pursue studies at colleges and universities across Canada and who have gone on to careers involving some aspect of environmental stewardship.

A complete bursary package application for 2023 must be received by the Bursary Committee by May 1. Successful candidates are generally notified by mid-May. To be eligible, students must currently live in Lanark County/West Carleton Ward, or attend high school there or have MVFN membership. Furthermore, they must demonstrate verifiable enrollment at a Canadian post-secondary institution in a natural environment-related program.

Application forms are available from student service offices at area high schools, at https://mvfn.ca/cliff-bennett-nature-bursary/ or directly using the QR code on the attached poster.

For further information, students may contact the Bursary Committee Chair:

Joachim Moenig

naturebursary@gmail.com