Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Acclaimed author Roy MacGregor is coming to St. Andrew's, April 24

Join us at St. Andrew’s United Church...
The BillboardAcclaimed author Roy MacGregor is coming to St. Andrew's, April 24

Acclaimed author Roy MacGregor is coming to St. Andrew’s, April 24

Photo: Fred Lum, Globe and Mail

Join us at St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. to hear tales from an Officer of the Order of Canada and one of Canada’s most gifted storytellers. 

Mr. MacGregor is the acclaimed and bestselling author of Home Team: Fathers, Sons and Hockey (shortlisted for the Governor General’s Literary Award); A Life in the Bush (winner of the U.S. Rutstrum Award for Best Wilderness Book and the CAA Award for Biography); and Canadians: A Portrait of a Country and Its People. Mr. Macgregor has also authored two novels, Canoe Lake and The Last Season, and the popular Screech Owls mystery series for young readers. 

A regular columnist at The Globe and Mail since 2002, MacGregor’s journalism has garnered four National Magazine Awards and eight National Newspaper Award nominations. 

Roy grew up in Huntsville, Ontario, and has kept returning to the Tom Thomson mystery all his writing life. He lives in Kanata.

