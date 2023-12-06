Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Donnie Houston — obituary

Houston, Donald (Donnie) William December 16, 1958 - November...

ADHS Student Works at the Corridor Gallery

by Ingrid Kadoke It’s December already, a busy...

Union Hall crafts at AFM Christmas Market, December 9

Union Hall’s Community Builders’ Craft Fair, held...
Arts & CultureADHS Student Works at the Corridor Gallery

ADHS Student Works at the Corridor Gallery

by Ingrid Kadoke

It’s December already, a busy month!  For many, a month of celebrations and gatherings, for others a time of reflection and perhaps a bit of melancholy.

 

Regardless of how you embrace this month, be sure to come to the Corridor Gallery, at the Mississippi Mills Public Library – Almonte Branch and discover art by the amazingly talented Almonte District High School (ADHAS) students.  The range and scope of the pieces is incredible. The collection reflects individual visions and techniques that could easily be attributed to seasoned artists.  A truly inspiring collection.  Please spend time to celebrate the talents of our   young people and see the world through their eyes.

My sincere thanks to Ms. Natasha Charpentier, ADHS Art Teacher, and her colleagues for curating and mounting the exhibition and of course to the students for their creative spirits.

The exhibition will be on view until the end of December.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone