ADHS Student Works at the Corridor Gallery

by Ingrid Kadoke

It’s December already, a busy month! For many, a month of celebrations and gatherings, for others a time of reflection and perhaps a bit of melancholy.

Regardless of how you embrace this month, be sure to come to the Corridor Gallery, at the Mississippi Mills Public Library – Almonte Branch and discover art by the amazingly talented Almonte District High School (ADHAS) students. The range and scope of the pieces is incredible. The collection reflects individual visions and techniques that could easily be attributed to seasoned artists. A truly inspiring collection. Please spend time to celebrate the talents of our young people and see the world through their eyes.

My sincere thanks to Ms. Natasha Charpentier, ADHS Art Teacher, and her colleagues for curating and mounting the exhibition and of course to the students for their creative spirits.

The exhibition will be on view until the end of December.