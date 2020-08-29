Home Gala a ‘virtual’ fundraising success!

More than 80 guests, including Mayor Christa Lowry, Hospital Chair Dave Perley, and Foundation Chair Rob Scott, were treated to a sumptuous meal, entertainment, an online auction, and prizes this evening in support of the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. And they never even had to leave the comfort of their own home. The virtual Home Gala raised over $8,000 which will be used to help fund replacement and new equipment at both the Hospital and Manor.

“We want to sincerely thank our guests, partners, especially the Bank of Montreal and Emond Harnden LLP, the musicians, auction item donors and volunteers for helping to make this ‘out of the box’ fundraiser a success,” said Rob Scott, Chair of the AGH FVM Foundation’s board of directors. “Quality local health care has never seemed so important, and the support we received for this event shows that our community knows we’re fortunate to have both the Hospital and Manor so close to home.”

Volunteers began delivering the individually packaged meals at 5:30 p.m. Each was presented in a special tote bag which also included napkins, a candle, sparkling water, and various other items from our partners. Two of Almonte’s finest restaurants, Heirloom and North Market Café, had prepared the cold selections which included such delicacies as Escabeche w Corn Tortilla, Shrimp Cocktail, Smoked Salmon Devilled Eggs, Smoked Duck Breast on Cornmeal & Cheddar Scone w Cranberry Relish, Potato & Fennel Vichyssoise w Tarragon and Truffle Oil, Prosciutto Wrapped Peach w Sage Pesto & Balsamic, and Vodkow Caramel Truffle, to name but a few of the dishes.

“We wanted to do something to support some of our local restaurants during this difficult time,” said Al Roberts, Managing Director of the Foundation. “A virtual event was created to do that and to help replace some of the funds we were counting on from our Spring Dance, Golf Tournament and Paddle event, which were all cancelled.”

Gala guests were also treated to special entertainment via the web. The 40-minute concert was produced exclusively for this event and featured long-time hospital supporters and award-winning entertainers Tracey Brown and Randall Prescott, as well as Canadian Country Music Association award nominees Kelly Prescott and Chad Murphy, plus some other special guests. Wayne Rostad recorded a special message to thank everyone who helped support the Home Gala.

An update by Hospital President Mary Wilson Trider, an online auction and a special door prize (a BBQ donated by Patrice’s Independent and $100 Gift Certificate donated by Don’s Meat Market) rounded out the Home Gala experience which cost $150 per person ($75 tax receipt).

The Foundation would like to thank the Bank of Montreal, Emond Harnden LLP, Bean Chevrolet, Cooney Construction and Shoppers Drug Mart – Almonte for partnering on the Gala.