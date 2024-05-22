AGH FVM Foundation establishes the Millie and Gene Simpson Endowment Fund

The Board of Directors of the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation today announced the establishment of the Millie and Gene Simpson Endowment Fund. Named in honour of the Simpsons who, after spending more than 20 years summering in Almonte, donated $1.2 million to the Foundation in December 2023, the Endowment Fund will serve both as a legacy to the Simpsons’ philanthropy and as a vehicle to generate funds annually which will benefit patient care at the Hospital and resident care at the Manor. During the Foundation’s board meeting yesterday morning, board members voted unanimously to endow the funds.

“Millie and Gene’s gift was the largest our Foundation has ever received,” said Rob Scott, Chair of the AGH FVM Foundation. “We spoke to them about it representing a once in a lifetime opportunity to continuously generate annual revenue to help meet the ongoing annual equipment needs at the Hospital and Manor. By endowing this incredibly generous gift it establishes a legacy to the Hospital and Manor. Institutions that they both loved so much.”

“We are quite pleased that we were in a position to make this gift to such a worthwhile cause that will benefit the residents of Almonte and the surrounding areas for many, many years to come,” said Gene Simpson.

Additionally, $200,000 of the Simpsons’ gift will help fund a large portion of the final requirements for the CT scanner, currently being installed and scheduled to be operational by the end of July 2024.

Community members will be encouraged to contribute to the Endowment Fund through gifts in their wills, insurance policies and other planned gifts. The Foundation works with donors helping them to plan gifts that both benefit their families and the Hospital and Manor, usually through offsetting personal and estate taxes. The Foundation provides resources and information for individuals, estate and financial planners, accountants and lawyers.

The Millie and Gene Simpson Endowment Fund, and the generous gift that made it possible, will be recognized by a special plaque in the Hospital as well as materials and presentations encouraging donors to create their own legacy by planning a gift to the Hospital or Manor. In the coming months, the Foundation staff and board will develop terms of reference for the endowment to finalize the mechanics of how exactly it will be administered.