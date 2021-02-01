The Canadian Medical Association Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Hospital Fund granted $44,650 to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation as part of its COVID-19 relief initiative to support those on the frontline of this pandemic. The funds were used to purchase new furniture for waiting areas in the Emergency Department and main entrance/surgical waiting area as well as in the Day Hospital and Physiotherapy Clinic. The furniture, which arrived late last week, was identified as a Hospital priority to reduce the risk of in-hospital transmission of COVID-19 and other micro-organism born infections.

“We are very excited to receive new chairs and screens thanks to funding from the Canadian Medical Association Foundation, said Patti Morton, Integrated Director of Allied Health at AGH. “This new furniture provides yet another layer of protection above our already diligent COVID-19 protocols. It replaces our bench seating, allowing for ease of physical distancing in our emergency, main lobby and rehabilitation areas. The pieces clean easily and have been approved to stand up to Hospital-grade disinfectant products.”

The CMA Foundation announced the COVID-19 Community Hospital Fund as part of its commitment to provide COVID-19 relief. The $5 million fund supports hospitals across Canada with fewer than 100 beds to meet their evolving needs with activities, equipment and training that enhance staff wellness, improve access to care and help prepare for future pandemics.

“I am inspired every day by the dedication of physicians, health care providers and all hospital workers as they continue to confront the COVID-19 pandemic head-on,” says Allison Seymour, CMA Foundation president. “We know these are extraordinary times that require extraordinary support. From managing evolving health care needs to address changes in your community, to ensuring the proper equipment and training for your staff, our hope is that these funds will have a positive impact as you continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic.”

As part of the grant, the Hospital also purchased several bariatric and high-hip chairs (easier to sit in for patients with leg, hip or back injuries or conditions) which increases accessibility, as well a dozen fully-cleanable wheelchairs for our emergency and inpatient areas.

Morton added, “COVID-19 has been a challenging time for our community: the generosity of this gift is a huge morale-booster as we all appreciate its great contribution to patient, staff and visitor safety.”

The CMA Foundation is the charitable arm of the Canadian Medical Association and provides impactful charitable giving that furthers excellence in health care. To date, the foundation has committed more than $30 million in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To see an interview with Patti Morton, Integrated Director of Allied Health at AGH, please visit: https://youtu.be/NzYaXlm3ZUc