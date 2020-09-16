7th annual AGH Run for Women’s Health survives pandemic with virtual twist and raises over $20K

The 7th annual AGH Run for Women’s Health, sponsored by Shoppers Drug Mart Almonte, in support of women’s health and the Obstetrics program at the Almonte General Hospital took place over the weekend attracting more than 100 participants and raising over $20,000. The event, (formerly known as Mississippi Mills River Run and Walk), featured three different routes: 3km, 5km and 10km. The biggest difference for this year’s event was that participants could do their walk or run anytime during the weekend and could chose to follow a suggested route or make up their own. Times were recorded in an app and reported virtually.

Local Shoppers Drug Mart owner and pharmacist Rina Houri, the event’s presenting partner, feels that like the Hospital and Manor, Shoppers Drug Mart helps ensure quality health care close to home. “Shoppers Drug Mart is dedicated to caring for the health and well-being of our employees, patients and customers, as well as the communities in which they live and work,” said Houri. “We have been involved in this wonderful event for all seven years as part of our corporate commitment to promoting and supporting women’s health. We took over the title sponsorship several years, and our staff feels a real sense of pride that we’re supporting such a worthwhile and family fun event.”

“We’re so appreciative of everyone that registered, collected pledges and either walked or ran their routes over the weekend,” said Event Chair Julie Munro. “We know that this year’s event was, like so many other things right now, a very different experience for participants. But what has not changed is that our jewel of a hospital is still delivering babies almost every day of the year. Supporting our birthing unit and other pieces of equipment used in treating women’s health issues is really what this event is all about.”

Taking home the Individual Prize for the most funds raised was Foundation Board member Kris Parsons who raised $1,550. The fundraising Team Prize went to Country Roads comprised of Foundation Board member Jesse Lowe, Christopher O’Connor, Peter Lowe, Mary-Anne Tiffany, Chantilly Tiffany, Delaney Tiffany, Micky and Lindsey Mulligan, Raymond Bowden, Andrew Tiffany, Mason Brydges, Dylan Brydges, Natalie Brydges and Sean Brydges collectively raised $3,766. Prizes also went to the top three male and three female finishers in all timed events. Official times for all participants are available at: https://results.raceroster.com/results/ejfc4tungwc7tq42

As well as Shoppers Drug Mart Almonte, other event partners who contributed to the success of this year’s event included: Canadian Tire (Carleton Place), Orchard View by the Mississippi, Bean GMC, Almonte Spectacle Shoppe, Almonte Fitness Centre, Mississippi Mills Animal Hospital, C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc., Linda Mason Duncan & family and Art & Helen Levi.

The AGH FVM Foundation raises funds to purchase replacement or new clinical equipment for the Hospital and Fairview Manor. Several of the Foundations events have been cancelled this year as a result of the pandemic. To learn more about supporting quality health care close to home, please visit: www.almontehospitalfoundation.com