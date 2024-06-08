AGH Run/Walk sets fundraising record: $105,000

11th Annual AGH Run/Walk for Women’s & Newborn Health sets new fundraising record: $105,000

The 11th Annual AGH Run/Walk for Women’s & Newborn Health, presented by Canadian Tire (Carleton Place), set a new fundraising record raising an astonishing $105,000. The Run/Walk, which took place today (Saturday, June 8), attracted more than 400 walkers, runners and volunteers, ranging in age from newborns to seniors, all of whom contributed to setting the new record.

New Mississippi River Health Alliance President and CEO Brad Harrington was thoroughly impressed with the family-oriented event. “I want to congratulate everyone who participated, said Harrington. “This event generates a significant contribution towards women’s and newborn’s health at Almonte General Hospital every year, and this year has set an new record! Every year, more and more babies in the Ottawa Valley are delivered at AGH, so I challenge everyone to continue to support this incredible event and the AGH FVM Foundation.”

Again, this year, local business leader and fundraising tour de force Darrell Graham, of Darrell Thomas Textiles, was celebrated for collecting the most pledges. Graham collected an astonishing $19,000 plus from friends, neighbours, clients and local businesses.

Jackson Blonde’s Fundraiser Team took home the top prize for team fundraising. Jackson was born at AGH nine years ago and his parents attribute his survival to the skilled AGH Obstetrics team who saved his life. Jackson’s team raised more than $11,000. To see Jackson’s story, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWaIJbuyZAI.

“So many individuals, families, Hospital and Manor staff, physicians, neighbourhood teams, businesses, and organizations raised funds and/or volunteered to support this year’s Run/Walk,” said Al Roberts, CFRE, Managing Director, AGH FVM Foundation. “Everyone deserves a shoutout for how they’ve supported quality health care close to home, but I do want to single out Naismith Memorial Public School that got behind the event and raised more than $7,000.”

Prizes are awarded to the top three fundraising individuals, teams and families. Ballots are given to everyone that raises at least $50 and those individuals are eligible for prizes as well. Maroon 5 Bluesfest, Puppets Up, Celtfest, and Carp Fair tickets, and items like an outdoor pizza oven and projector were up for grabs to those who raised funds.

Official times for all participants are available at: www.splitstiming.com/results/almonte/2024/almonteracerport.txt

The morning event, which featured two different routes, 3km and 5km, took participants through the beautiful town of Almonte near the Mississippi River. Both routes started and finished behind the Hospital and Fairview Manor. In keeping with the reason for the event, a Baby Race was added this year which proved to be wildly entertaining and fun for everyone involved.

“We couldn’t be happier with this year’s event and results,” said Christine Deugo, Vice Chair, Organizing Committee and Director, AGH FVM Foundation. “So many people went above and beyond. That’s why we raised the most money ever. These funds will help the Foundation fund equipment like a fetal heart monitoring system. My sons, nieces and nephews were all born here in Almonte so I know just how important that is. My nephew Jackson would have benefitted immensely from that type of monitor.”

As well as Canadian Tire (Carleton Place), other partners who contributed to the success of the event included: Vamous, playvalue, Joanne Beaton, Sysco nourish, Almonte Civitan, Thrive Chiropractic, Dandelion Foods, Niyama, Lanark Pure, Kevin Frost, Vodkow, Almonte Subway, Xquisit, Equator, The Sterling, Bay & Balm Apothecary, Orchard View by the Mississippi, Café Postino, Dragonfly, Thursty Pedaler, DockMaster, and Kenfield kids.

The AGH Run/Walk for Women’s & Newborn Health has raised more than $500,000 since its inception in 2013 helping the Hospital to purchase ultrasound machines, operating room lights, an OR table, a specialized baby-weigh scale, a panda warming station, IV pumps, and new labour and delivery beds.

The AGH FVM Foundation works with the community through events and activities like the AGH Run for Women’s & Newborn Health to raise the necessary funds to allow the Hospital and Manor to purchase urgently- needed medical equipment.

Pictures of the event will be available on the Foundation’s website by late next week.

For more information on supporting the Hospital or Manor visit: www.almontehospitalfoundation.com or call 613-256-2500 ext. 2296