Air Fried Korean Chicken Wings

by Susan Hanna

Air fryers are becoming more popular because they cook a wide variety of foods quickly with very little oil and yield fantastic results. In this recipe from Breville, chicken wings are coated with baking powder and salt before being air fried for 30 minutes. They are then tossed with a sauce made of gochujang (Korean fermented red chile paste), garlic, ginger, sesame oil, rice vinegar, soy sauce and honey. Delicious! Cook’s note: If you don’t have an air fryer, you can broil the wings for about 30 minutes, flipping once. Make sure the wings are about six inches (15.24 cm) from the element. You can also broil the wings briefly after tossing them in the sauce.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Gochujang usually contains preservatives, but I used O’Food brand, which is additive-free and available from Amazon.ca. I used Marukan rice vinegar, tamari instead of soy sauce and Lee Kum Kee sesame oil. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Wings

1 ½ lbs (680 g) chicken wings

1 tbsp (15 ml) baking powder

1 tsp (5 ml) kosher salt

Sauce

¼ cup (60 ml) gochujang

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 tbsp (15 ml) minced fresh ginger

1 tsp (5 ml) sesame oil

3 tbsp (45 ml) unseasoned rice vinegar

2 tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce

3 tbsp (45 ml) honey

To serve

3 green onions, thinly sliced

2 tbsp (30 ml) white sesame seeds

Preparation:

Place wings in a large bowl. Combine baking powder and salt in a small bowl and sprinkly mixture over wings to coat them evenly. Place the wings in the air fryer basket, in a single, evenly- paced layer. Air fry the wings for 30 minutes at 450 F (230 C) for 30 minutes, flipping halfway through. While the wings cook, combine the sauce ingredients in a small bowl and whisk until well combined. Sauce can be made 24 hours in advance and stored, covered, in the refrigerator. Transfer the cooked wings to a bowl and toss with some of the sauce to coat evenly. You can serve the wings at this point or broil them for 1-2 minutes per side to brown them. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds and serve with the remaining sauce.

From Breville