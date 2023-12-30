Saturday, December 30, 2023
Al Barratt — obituary

Barratt, Al

(Retired Harness Maker)

With sadness, the family announces that Al passed away at the Bonnechere Manor, Renfrew with loved ones by his side on Friday, December 29, 2023. Allan Charles Barratt, a longtime and well-known resident of Pakenham was 83 years of age. Beloved husband of Tobi. Dearly loved Dad of Utta Jamieson (Rodney), Norman Barratt (Jeroline) and Natalie Hart (Jason). Cherished and proud Grandpa of Sini Barratt, Cassidy Hart (Alex Lawrie), Ocean Barratt, Katherine Jamieson, Duncan Jamieson (Jade Ferguson) and Max Hart and Great-Grandpa of Kade Lawrie. Dear brother of Ken Barratt (late Darlene). Predeceased by his parents, Sidney and Elva (nee Taylor) Barratt as well as his brother, Jim (Elizabeth). Al will be long remembered for his gentle spirit and his many talents which he so willingly shared with family and area residents. His love of life and his ability to work with his hands are but a couple of the traits that made him unique and a pleasure to be with. He will be missed.  Friends are invited to join the family during visitation at the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior on Wednesday morning, January 3, 2024 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Pilon Family Chapel at 11 o’clock with a reception to follow., In memory, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Lanark, Leeds and Grenville or the Bonnechere Manor Foundation would be appreciated. 

