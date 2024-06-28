Al Downey — obituary

Saturday, June 29, 2024
ObituariesAl Downey -- obituary

Downey, Alvan “Al”

April 5, 1945 – June 27, 2024

With heavy hearts, the family announces that Al passed away peacefully at The Grove Nursing Home in Arnprior in the early hours of Thursday, June 27, 2024. He was 79. Best friend and loving husband of Connie (nee Renaud) for over 57 years. Proud Dad of Dale and his wife Jennifer. Fondly remembered by grandsons: Austin and Tristan. Son of the late Harvey and Martha (nee Wilson). Brother of Mervyn (Gail), Doreen Lindsay (Ron), Donnie (Bev) and Bev Phillips (late Dwayne). Predeceased by a sister, Lois Cavanagh (late Bobby). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Al was a lifelong resident of Pakenham. He was the owner-operator of A. Downey Bulldozing. He was also an active farmer for much of his life. Determined and ambitious, Al lived life to the fullest valuing hard work, a job well done, being outdoors enjoying hunting, trapping, 3 wheeling and camp life, all of which he did with his wife and best friend, Connie.

Al’s private arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. In his memory, please consider a donation to the Pakenham Civitan Club.

