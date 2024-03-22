Al Roberts to step down from AGH-FVM Foundation managing director role

The long-time Managing Director of the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation, Al Roberts, is stepping down from his role as of July 31, 2024.

In advising the Foundation Board of his decision, Roberts said he was proud of accomplishing the two significant goals he had when he joined the Foundation almost nine years ago:

Increasing annual Foundation revenue to $1 million per year

Successfully conducting a capital campaign to replace all the diagnostic imaging equipment at the Hospital and bringing CT to Almonte

“It has been a great pleasure to work with Al over the past nine years,” said Hospital President and CEO Mary Wilson Trider. “Through his leadership of the Foundation and as a member of the AGH community, Al has made a difference in the lives of the patients and residents we care for every day, by making sure that our physicians and staff have the best possible equipment. I am particularly appreciative of his support for bringing the CT Scan machine to Almonte.”

With the CT scanner set to open in July, and both a great staff team and a strong Board, Roberts feels he’s leaving the Foundation in good shape and competent hands with enormous potential for it to go from strength to strength.

“I have known Al since before his time with our foundation, said Rob Scott, chair of the Foundation board. “Almonte was fortunate to have Al join as Managing Director in 2015, as he brought significant experience at a time when our Foundation needed stabilizing leadership. As we have worked together over the past several years I have come to appreciate the way Al embraced the community with enthusiasm and a level of dedication that has been of great benefit to all of us. Al will be hard to replace. I wish Al and Janine happy times ahead, many no doubt, on the water at their cottage!”

In the coming weeks, the Board of Directors will establish a search committee to undertake the important task of recruiting a new Managing Director to take the Foundation into the future.

Between now and the end of July it will be business as usual for Roberts, who will be busy with the launch of the Win 2024 Hospital Lottery, planning for the official opening of the CT Scanner and making preparations for this year’s AGH Run/Walk event.