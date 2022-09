The Almonte Community Coordinators (The Hub/Rebound) invite you to participate in an All Candidates Night, including Town Council and Boards of Education candidates, in anticipation of the upcoming municipal election.

Thursday, September 29 at 7:00 pm

Almonte Civitan Hall

500 Almonte Street

Note: Almonte’s Mill Street Market is from 5-9 pm, so get there early to fit both events in your calendar!

(Election DATE is Monday October 24, 2022)