ALL GOOD SOULS A collection of portraits by Suzanne Snelling

by Ingrid Kadoke

“There is no doubt that creativity is the most important human resource of all. Without creativity, there would be no progress, and we would be forever repeating the same patterns.” – Edward De Bono

Suzanne Snelling is a true creative.

In 1948, at the age of four, Suzanne began learning to play the violin with her great uncle Henry Marshall.

She went on to study classical violin at the Eastman School of Music at Indiana State University. Subsequently, Suzanne enjoyed a professional career playing with the Québec Symphony Orchestra, the Hull Chamber Orchestra, and the Ottawa Symphony.

After moving to the Almonte area, Suzanne stepped back from performing to immerse herself in the local arts community, teaching violin, advocating for the restoration of the Almonte Old Town Hall and fundraising for Almonte in Concert’s Steinway Grand Piano.

Now, Suzanne has once again refocused her creative energies. The new exhibition at The Corridor Gallery reveals Suzanne’s deep talent as a portraitist. The pieces on display, from her private collection, highlight her unique skill in capturing the essence of her subject’s image as well as their thoughts and emotions.

Please drop by the Corridor Gallery in the Mississippi Mills Public Library, Almonte Branch, to view the over 20 portraits of Suzanne’s family and friends. The exhibition will be on display until June 17, 2023.

You are welcome to reach out to Suzanne Snelling directly at suzanne.snelling@sympatico.ca