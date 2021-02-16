Lowry, Allan Robert

March 29, 1953 – February 14, 2021

With great sadness, we announce the passing of Allan Lowry, age 67. Dearly loved husband and lifelong best friend of Donna Sweeney. Supportive and proud father of Christa, Julie, Brad (Lindsay Cavanagh) and Leanna. Doting “Bampa” to his adored grandsons Callum and William, who brought much joy to his days. Dear brother of Mary Giles (Ray), brother and best friend of Keith (Susan Johansen). Oldest child of the late R.S. Lowry and the late Dorothy Penman. Predeceased by his younger brother, Earl (1976). Treasured uncle, cousin, friend and colleague to many in his extended circles who will miss him greatly.

A lifelong farmer on the 9th line of Ramsay, Allan was devoted to Penlow Farms: building internationally recognized Holstein bloodlines, developing successful cash crop operations, expanding the farm acreage and constantly seeking new and progressive technologies, science or management techniques to improve. In 2012 Penlow Farms was recognized nationally with a Master Breeder Shield and in 2015, he built a new barn with a robotic milker – one of the first in the area. Although fiercely proud of his accomplishments, Allan was a humble man, spending his entire life on the farm where he grew up. The smell of his fields waking up in the spring was one of his favourites.

Allan was a dedicated member of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture, the Ontario Soil and Crops Association and the Lanark Holstein Club. He made many good friends through his work on various agricultural groups and committees.

As a director, he was well respected on the Lanark Mutual Insurance Board and later on the Board of Commonwell Insurance. Allan was committed to his community and gave back as a 4H leader, the long-time chair of the Auld Kirk Cemetery Board, and as a committee member on the Municipal Economic Development and Agricultural Committees.

His was a sharp mind, capable of completing complex mathematical calculations in his head with ease. Beating him at a game of euchre was a rare occurrence that his children never tired of attempting. He believed in supporting local before it was trendy and always celebrated the successes of Almonte, Lanark County, Ontario or Canada and their people. He was usually the quietest person in the room but would often be the one to provide a critical piece of information or a vital perspective for decision making, or a quick-witted comment to elevate the mood.

Allan loved connecting with people and could talk to anyone. He believed that a stranger was simply a friend you hadn’t met yet. If you didn’t like someone, that was a sign you needed to get to know and understand them better. He believed you should live and let live.

His church family at both St. Andrews Presbyterian in Carleton Place and Almonte United held a very special place in Allan’s heart. He walked his faith daily and his beliefs provided him strength, direction and peace.

A private service will be held on Saturday, February 20th at 2:00 pm. The service will be livestreamed; details are available through the funeral home. Interment will take place at Auld Kirk Cemetery in the spring.

Friends may support the family at Penlow Farms, 6278 County Road 29 Almonte, on Sunday, February 21st from 12 noon until 3:00 pm. Remaining in your vehicle, you will be guided through the farm to pay respects to Allan.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honour Allan’s memory are asked to consider a donation to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, a charity close to his heart that grew from Canadian farmers wishing to share their abundance with people facing hunger around the world, or a charity of your choice. https://foodgrainsbank.ca/

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home: www.barkerfh.com.