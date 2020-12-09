This year the Christmas dinner traditionally hosted by St Paul’s Almonte at noon on Christmas Day will look rather different.

Instead of sitting down together in the St Paul’s church hall, we invite you – especially if you are living alone or will be alone this year because of the pandemic – to reserve a take-out Christmas meal, prepared by Omar Rajab and family at the Centennial Restaurant in Pakenham and picked up outside St Paul’s on Christmas Day.

Call the church office (613-256-1771) and leave a message telling us your name, phone number and the number of people you will be feeding BY FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18 at 4 p.m. We will return your call and give you a pick-up time between 11 a.m. and 1p.m. on Christmas Day outside St Paul’s (62 Clyde St). In special circumstances, delivery can be arranged.

This community event is sponsored by the Centennial Restaurant, MM Together, the Almonte Lions Club, Stonebridge Haven, Carebridge and local churches. There is no cost for the meal.

The Community Christmas Dinner has been approved by the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit as well as the Anglican Diocese of Ottawa and will follow strict pandemic guidelines, including “no touch food transfer” – from the Stonebridge Haven Jeep, in a plastic carrier bag, directly to your car trunk.

Call early as supplies are limited.