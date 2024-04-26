Almonte area artists celebrate 34 years of Mother’s Day weekend in the attic

Art in the Attic is an art show that has something for everyone. Meet accomplished, emerging, and student artists in a setting that fosters quality, community growth, and talented individuals.

Twenty-two artists and artisans working in a variety of genres will present their work in the Old Town Hall on Bridge Street on Mothers’ Day Weekend from 10 till 5 on Saturday and 10-4 on Sunday.

For over three decades, participants from Almonte, Renfrew, Arnprior, Kanata, Ottawa, Carleton Place and Perth have brought their work to the top floor of the 1885 Heritage site in downtown Almonte. Genres include painting, photography, leatherwork, pottery, textile art, paper art, fused glass, mosaics, and jewellery. Art is available at many price points so you and your loved ones can take home treasures on this memorable weekend. Admission is free. An elevator provides accessibility.

Make it a Day! Besides exploring the art exhibition at the Old Town Hall, drop into the many coffee shops and restaurants, shop in unique boutiques, picnic in the parks by the Mississippi, and walk the Ottawa Valley Rail Trail. A visit to Almonte is an experience. As you learn about the history of the town, you will also discover that the members of the Almonte Area Art Association have created many art projects that beautify the town. Our web site has more information about the people and projects.

The artists are friendly, their work professionally displayed. They love to engage with visitors. As a thank you, on both Saturday and Sunday, there will be a draw for a $50 Gift Certificate to apply to any purchase of artwork that has captured your fancy. We look forward to meeting you!

Almonte Area Artist Association is happy to share more information about our annual show and benefits of membership. Please direct all inquiries to:

ART IN THE ATTIC – 34th Annual Show & Sale – 2024

Web Site: https://almonteareaartists.ca/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlmonteArtintheAttic/about/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/4aaita/