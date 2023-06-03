 Almonte bicentennial cycling jerseys for sale at cost

As an Almonte Bicentennial project a group of local cycling enthusiasts have designed a custom Almonte cycling jersey. We’d like to share it with as many riders as possible so they will be sold at cost. These high quality, long sleeve, sun blocking summer weight jerseys have three expandable rear pockets, one zippered pocket, night reflective strips and a full zipper. The final price of the jersey will depend on how many are ordered but should be around the $100 mark. If you are interested please call Fred at 613 256-3234 for more details. The deadline for ordering is June 14, 2023.