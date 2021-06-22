The festival will be marking its 25th Anniversary on July 3 & 4 2021 with another year of virtual festival programming and online celebrations.

The incredible anniversary lineup includes performances from Jessica Pearson and the East Wind, Irish Descendants, Kyle Felhaver, Turpin’s Trail, Broken Bridges, Steel City Rovers, Jessica Wedden, Riverthieves, Terri-Lynn Smith, Kelly Sloan, Mariner’s Curse… and more! More performances will be added to the lineup so check back on our social channels and website for details in the next couple weeks for full lineup details and stream times. The lineup and festival content is subject to change without notice. The 25th Anniversary festival will be produced and streamed by Graham Lindsay with Wavelength Media.

Almonte Celtfest will be presenting the O’Connell Scholarship once again for the 2021 edition of the festival. The presentation of the award and winning candidate will feature as part of the festival stream.

Celtfest is a free afternoon of Ottawa Valley and Celtic entertainment, typically performed in the natural amphitheatre of Gemmill Park in the heart of Almonte, that has moved online for the 2020 and 2021 installments of the festival.

Almonte Celtfest would like to thank the Town of Mississippi Mills and Heritage Canada for providing funding to ensure this anniversary festival is as wonderful and festive as possible.

Join us virtually on July 3 & 4 2021 to celebrate 25 years of Almonte Celtfest. Follow our social media accounts for updates on festival steam times, performer and content announcements, ways to participate virtually, how to donate, and much more!

