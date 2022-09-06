Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

For Sale: Quality Office Furniture

High quality 5-piece oak full office suite...

Almonte Century Home for Rent, March 1-April 30th, 2023

Carefully maintained 2500sq ft home. Quiet street,...

Daughter and laughter don’t rhyme: why English spelling is so weird

by Brent Eades English is one of history’s...
Classified AdsAlmonte Century Home for Rent, March 1-April 30th, 2023

Almonte Century Home for Rent, March 1-April 30th, 2023

Carefully maintained 2500sq ft home. Quiet street, 3 (or 4) bedroom home. One king and two queen sized beds, fully equipped kitchen with gas range, BBQ, dedicated yoga space, furnished screen porch, 2 full bath, parking.

Private home office and spacious painting studio.

Natural light in every room. In the heart of Almonte, within 3 blocks are cafes/restaurants, river/beach, library, pottery classes, children’s park and multi-use trail.

No pets. No smoking. Damage deposit required.

rosemary@rosemaryleach.com

$3800/mo including utilities. Additional photos available.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone