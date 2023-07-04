Almonte Civitan Club supports Lawn Bowling Club

On June 22, 2023, the Almonte Civitan Club presented the Almonte Lawnbowling Club with a sponsorship donation.

Thank you Civitan for your support.

Just a reminder that the Lawnbowling Club is open to all ages and there is still a lot of the 2023 season left.

Come on out and get your bowl on.

Please visit our website for more information: www.almonte-lawn-bowling-club.com

Photos:

Civitan President Ross Munro presenting ALBC President Carol Coutu with cheque.

Some of the ALBC players showing great appreciation for the Civitan’s support.