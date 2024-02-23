Almonte Corridor Gallery: New show February 25 – April 20

Phyllis Ross Retrospective and Virginia Ross Jewelry

The Almonte Library Corridor Gallery invites you to a special Spring exhibition, a mother and daughter retrospective. Featuring a collection of work highlighting the long prolific career of Ottawa artist Phyllis Ross, along with her daughter’s fine handmade jewelry, Almonte resident artisan Virginia Ross.

Phyllis was a native of Ottawa and graduate of the University of Ottawa with an honor’s BA in Fine Arts (cum laude). The wife of a Canadian ambassador Phyllis and their three children (daughter Virginia now lives in Almonte) lived in many cities of the world throughout the 27 years of her husband’s diplomatic career. These included Canada, the United States, Venezuela, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Australia and Chile. No matter where she lived, she always made space in the family home for her art practice.

She was a member of the Ottawa Watercolor Society and of Art Lending. She was represented by various galleries, and was a signature member of PSC, PAEC and PAC*. Phyllis was also voted MPAC Master Pastelist Artist of Canada by a jury of her peers.

Phyllis had a rich background working in the visual arts sector including as a studio assistant in for renowned Ottawa photographer Youssef Karsh, and was an artist on the animated film The Return of Oz. In addition to producing her own artwork Phyllis gave drawing and painting instruction for many years in various venues including the Nepean Visual Arts Centre.

Phyllis was awarded many prizes for her work, in such prestigious exhibitions as the Pastel Artists of Ontario (2000), the Pastel Association of Eastern Canada (2001) and Art East (2003). In addition to exhibiting in these group shows she also had solo exhibitions in numerous venues in the Ottawa region as well as abroad.

Her paintings appear in private collections in approximately 16 countries around the globe including both Canada and the United States; in Canada from Halifax to Vancouver and in the U.S.: New York, Washington, Atlanta and Florida.

Phyllis passed away on December 23, 2021, in Ottawa at the age of 98. This retrospective, curated by daughter Virginia, is in honour of Phyllis’s work and her remarkable life.

For information about purchase of available works contact Virginia at v.ross@sympatico.ca

*Member of:

PSC – PASTEL SOCIETY OF CANADA

PAEC – PASTEL ASSOCIATION OF EASTERN CANADA

PAC – PASTEL ARTISTS OF CANADA