The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is expanding its vaccination capacity as of tomorrow at the Almonte Vaccine Clinic. More space was available at the Almonte and District Community Centre (Arena), 182 Bridge St, Almonte to accommodate more vaccination stations and still retain physical distancing.

“Increasing access to vaccinations will help us keep our community safe,” said Dr. Paula Stewart, Medical Officer of Health. “By working together, we will help to vaccinate every eligible person in our community, faster.”

Vaccination eligibility

To keep residents updated as the stages of eligibility progresses, information will be shared by the Health Unit with local primary care providers and other community partners. If there is a question about your eligibility, or the eligibility of friends or family, please use this tool to help.

How to book your vaccination appointment

If you are over 60 years of age (born in 1961 or earlier), you can now book an appointment to receive vaccine at one of the COVID-19 clinics in Brockville, Kemptville, Smiths Falls, or Almonte (or elsewhere in Ontario).

If you have a green Health Card (with photo) and an email address Use the Provincial online booking tool at www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine . A friend or family member can book for the eligible person



You can also call the Provincial Vaccine Information Line at 1-888-999-6488, open Monday to Sunday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

OR

If you do not have a green photo health card, are eligible through a group in the current stage or need help to access the provincial online booking tool:

Call our local Leeds, Grenville, Lanark Call Centre toll-free at 1-844-369-1234, open 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, 7 days a week.

Vaccines are given by appointment ONLY through the local or provincial booking systems.

What to expect at your vaccination appointment

On the day of your vaccination appointment, please complete a self-assessment at covid-19.ontario.ca/self-assessment. If you are unwell, please contact the health unit at 1-844-369-1234 to reschedule.

Please arrive no more than 5 minutes early to register and enter through the main entrance of the building (facing Bridge St). Ample parking is available on site. If you need help with transportation or have mobility issues, contact the Health Unit at 1-800-660-5853 x2499. You will need to bring your health card and wear a short sleeve top. Please be sure to maintain a physical distance of 2m/6ft away from other people at all times.

Getting your vaccination

You will be greeted at the door and asked to put on a clean mask and wash your hands. You will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and your appointment and eligibility will be confirmed. The clinic will be located in the upstairs hall and elevator access is available (with limitations of the number of people allowed in the elevator or on the stairs at one time). After your vaccination, you will be asked to wait for 15 minutes to ensure no adverse effects. This is common practice for many vaccinations.

“Many community partners have played a part in getting this clinic up and running,” says Jenny Vandermeer, Manager and Fixed Site Clinic Co-ordinator. “Watch for mobile clinics to be arranged to reach residents in other towns in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding!”

For more information

Visit: https://healthunit.org/health-information/covid-19/protection/ for information about the vaccines and other questions about COVID-19. You can also follow LGLHealthunit on Facebook and Twitter.

Visit the Ministry of Health’s website at https://covid-19.ontario.ca for other information about COVID-19 and vaccines.