In anticipation of an “as normal as possible” season starting November 1st 2021, the ACC will be opening registration on August 1st for all its regular programs. For the month of August, registration fees will be at 2019/2020 rates (plus the OCA fee). Regular 2021/2022 rates will take effect after the Early Bird deadline of August 31st 5pm.

Those taking advantage of the Early Bird registration will also be entered into a draw for a refund of their fee; yes, you stand the chance of getting your membership for free.

If you are new to the area, interested in curling or just have questions, we are holding an Open House at the ACC lounge on August 21st from 9:00am until Noon. We will be accepting registrations at this event as well.

Information listing the 2021/2022 Draw options and all registration forms will be available on our website from August 1st. Check out almonte.ovca.com