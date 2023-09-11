Monday, September 11, 2023
Almonte & District Horticultural Society Plant Sale, September 16

Almonte & District Horticultural Society Plant Sale September...

Almonte & District Horticultural Society Plant Sale, September 16

Almonte & District Horticultural Society Plant Sale

  • September 16, 2023
  • 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
  • Located at the Library Gardens (behind the library)
  • 155 High St. Almonte

Perennials, Produce, Preserves and Gardening Items

Cash Only

