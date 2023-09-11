LivingGardeningAlmonte & District Horticultural Society Plant Sale, September 16 Almonte & District Horticultural Society Plant Sale, September 16 September 11, 2023 Almonte & District Horticultural Society Plant Sale September 16, 2023 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Located at the Library Gardens (behind the library) 155 High St. Almonte Perennials, Produce, Preserves and Gardening Items Cash Only Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Yard of the week, August 16 2003 August 16, 2023 Yard of the Week, August 9 2023 August 9, 2023 Yard of the Week, August 2 2023 August 2, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Ron Harley — obituary September 11, 2023 Almonte & District Horticultural Society Plant Sale, September 16 September 11, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 9, 2023 September 7, 2023 Art exhibition at the Mill of Kintail: A Sense of Wonder, September 3 to October 8 September 9, 2023 Civitan Apple Pie Day, order now September 9, 2023 Paper Trails by Roy MacGregor September 10, 2023 From the Archives Welcome to Eye for a Recipe What is that … Beast from the East? Vigil for Bernard Cameron at Old Town Hall, Thursday at 7 pm Clyde River drought Suspicious package shuts down Almonte post office Thursday Clayton man killed in Jamaica hit-and-run The Millstone welcomes Susan Hanna as a contributor to the Food column Multiply your perennials by division