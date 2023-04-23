Almonte house available for short-term rentals

House for rent on lovely historical street, Almonte village. Car also available during the rental period.

3 BR, Office, 2 Bath, garage, enclosed porch and back patio with garden area. 5-minute walk to Mill Street shops and restaurants, library, and parks.

Available month of September.

Available mid-January through mid-February.

Perfect for an Almonte family needing a visit from out-of-town parents or grandparents!

Or, for locals needing a short-term rental due to home renovations. Cost of rent for house and vehicle (if desired) to be discussed.

Call 613.365.0167 for more information.