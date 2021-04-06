Almonte in Concert is looking for a hands-on volunteer to join our board as Treasurer

Almonte in Concert is looking for a person to fill the volunteer position of Treasurer and to serve as a valued member of the Board of Directors.



Almonte in Concert, a registered charity, has been operating in Mississippi Mills for over forty years. We present an annual series of chamber music concerts featuring renowned artists and ensembles at the Almonte Old Town Hall. We also undertake outreach activities in the community to encourage and enable the enjoyment and appreciation of chamber music.



The Treasurer will:

keep full and accurate books.

prepare and provide reports and budgets as required.

generally, manage the financial resources of the organization.

Knowledge of Quicken and/or QuickBooks would be an asset.



A full description of the Treasurer’s duties will be made available to those who are interested in joining our dynamic board in this volunteer position.



References may be requested.



For further information please contact:



info@almonteinconcert.com or Vice-President, Penny Blades, at 613-220-7092