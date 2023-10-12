Thursday, October 12, 2023
Christmas Market at Hillside Church: Order your wreaths now!

Hillside Reformed Presbyterian Church Hall, 273 Almonte...

Art Merchand — obituary

Merchand, Arthur Leo It is with heavy hearts we...

House for rent, short term

Fully furnished home for rent in Riverfront...
Almonte Learning Garden offers part-time position

Almonte Learning Garden offers part-time position

Almonte Learning Garden Part-Time Outdoor Educator
Hours: Part-time afternoons – 15-20 hours/week

We are looking for a passionate educator who loves being outside playing with children. If you have a strong interest in alternative education, particularly child-led and forest school and/or Montessori philosophy then this is the job for you.

For full job description, please go to https://montessorilearninggarden.ca/job-board/

If you are interested in applying or learning more about this opportunity, we would love to hear from you!

Please email: adriane@montessorilearninggarden.ca

Almonte Learning Garden Part-Time Montessori Teacher

Hours: Part-time mornings – 15-20 hours/week

We are looking for a passionate Montessori Educator who loves working with children and appreciates the value of outdoor child-led education.

For full job description, please go to https://montessorilearninggarden.ca/job-board/

If you are interested in applying or learning more about this opportunity, we would love to hear from you!

Please email: adriane@montessorilearninggarden.ca

