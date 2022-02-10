Almonte Lecture, February 25: “No One Left Behind”

The value of Zoom is being demonstrated by the Almonte Lecture series. On February 25, Organizer Warren Thorngate will introduce a colleague, Dr. Johanna Filp-Hanke, professor Emeritus of Sonoma State University in California. Growing up in Chile, Dr. Filp-Hanke was aware of the divisive effect of poverty on childhood education. Her concerns lead her and a group of educators to develop a programme to mitigate the serious deficits caused by poverty. They used a system of integrating families into the process, of giving hope and support while also educating children.

Their approach is relevant to education in areas of high immigrant populations, or disadvantaged schools anywhere, for that matter. Poverty, especially for children, is not confined to a specific population, but rather is imbedded in every community where parents are experiencing difficult times. There needs to be a commitment of educators to improve the lot of children, so that they might escape the social cycle of illiteracy. Her studies hold significance for this challenge.

Dr. Filp-Hanke will present her lecture based on her experiences in Chile, how the programme improved education and what inspiration it holds for the future there in particular.

The lecture can be enjoyed in the comfort of home starting at 7:30 on February 25 by registering with www.almontelectures.net. The presentation will be followed by a lively Q&A session, offering insight into implications for Dr. Filp-Hanke’s experiences.

The lecture will be about an hour. Once registered, you will have the luxury of revisiting the lecture at any time on the www.almontelectures.net website.

There is no fee to register, but there is a Donate button that’s very easy to push, and helps support this informative series once a month.