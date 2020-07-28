August 8th and 15th, 8 am – 11 am

Blackburn’s Garage, 7 Martin St Almonte

Call 1-833-LIONS-AL (1-833-546-6725) OR EMAIL almontelionsclub©gmail.com

$16/bundle, solid or mixed colours

For many years the Almonte Lions Club has conducted a sale of gladiolus flowers to correspond to the “Decoration Sunday” (memorial) services held by many of our area churches in August. Sadly, most churches have understandably cancelled their services for this year. However, in response to requests to continue, and to honour the tradition for many families, the sales project is continuing.

Distribution will of course follow all Covid-19 precautions.