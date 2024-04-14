Sunday, April 14, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Almonte Readers and Writers hosts award winning poets

by Edith Cody-Rice Last Thursday evening, April 11,...

Artificial Intelligence for Creatives, a workshop with Gabe Braden

Ever since computers became popular in the...

Ethel Finnagan — obituary

FINNAGAN, Ethel With great sadness, yet grateful for...
Arts & CultureBooksAlmonte Readers and Writers hosts award winning poets

Almonte Readers and Writers hosts award winning poets

by Edith Cody-Rice

Left to Right: Conyer Clayton, Jessie Carson, Jean Van Loon.

Last Thursday evening, April 11, Almonte Readers and Writers hosted an enthusiastic audience of poetry lovers at Equator Coffee in celebration of National Poetry Month. In a warm and cosy atmosphere, award winning Ottawa based poets Conyer Clayton and Jean Van Loon presented readings from their recently published works. Jean Van Loon’s latest book Nuclear Family, won the 2023 Ottawa Book Award and Conyer Clayton’s But the sun, and the ships, and the fish, and the waves won the Archibald Lampman Award in 2022.

Moderated by Jessie Carson, Almonte resident and Readers and Writers co-founder, Conyer and Jean discussed how looking inward and exploring personal history provides inspiration for their work. They explained how distancing painful personal events in poetry allowed them to both connect with their experiences and soften painful memories. Jean who,in Nuclear Family, wrote poems inspired by her father’s suicide, said that when she advised her brothers of her work, she was anxious about their reaction. They told her they were happy she had written down the experience and it opened up relationships that had suffered under the weight of this tragic event. She did say, though, that she presents this particular work as purely a work of fiction.

Conyer spoke about her Kentucky childhood and related that although she and her sisters were close, she had a contentious relationship with her father but he read and liked her work.

The poets fielded questions from an engaged audience about their work and how they were movivated to begin writing poetry. The conversation was laced with interesting tales and funny anecdotes.

This is the second in the Delve series presented by Almonte Readers and Writers. Delve presents writers in close conversation with the audience. The evening, which was a pay-what- you-can event,  felt intimate and quite special to those attending.

The evening was presented with the community support of Equator Coffee,  in partnership with Mill Street Books, and funded in part by the Municipality of Mississippi Mills

Almonte Readers and Writers is available here 

The publications of Jean Van Loon and Conyer Clayton are available from Mill Street Books.

Full disclosure: Edith Cody-Rice is a director of Almonte Readers and Writers

 

 

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone