Almonte Readers & Writers Bulletin

Hello, all you readers and writers!

First off, Happy International Women’s Day! We hope you are enjoying this special day and celebrating the women in your life, and honouring those that have made a profound impact on our world, collective history and, of course, literature!

Thanks to everyone who participated in our January and February programs: Write-ins, book swaps, and 4-week writing courses. We hope you’re ready for more, because we have a lot of exciting activities coming up in March and April!

Coming up this Sunday, March 10, we have a Write-in from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Almonte Public Library. Later in the month, we’ll also host another session at Carriageway Studios, and we’re excited to announce we have teamed up with Almonte Writers Guild to share in their ongoing write-ins, which happen at Equator Coffee. The more writers writing together, the better! Dates and details below!

Pay-what-you-can tickets are now available for our first delve – in close conversations with writers event of the year, scheduled for April 11. Registration is also open for our first writing workshop coming up April 20, called Make ‘Em Laugh. Scroll down for full descriptions and links!

On April 21, ARW is partnering with Mill Street Books who is presenting an interview with Terry Fallis by Rod Carley Tickets are pay what you can: available here.

ARW will also be participating in the Community Open House event, coming up March 28th at the John Levi Community Centre. We hope you’ll drop by our table and have a chat!

And don’t forget about our monthly Book swaps at OVC, happening the last Wednesday of the month from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. for March and April.

So, with so much happening, we hope to see you soon! As always, please reach out with questions, ideas, or to introduce yourself. We’re hoping to connect with as many local writers as possible for all kinds of opportunities, so drop us a line today!

– Jenn & Jessie