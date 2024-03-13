Almonte Readers & Writers springs into the season with poetry, laughter, and more reading and writing!

[Almonte, Ontario, March 11] —Almonte Readers & Writers (ARW) is excited to announce more community events and educational opportunities for March and April 2024.

April is National Poetry Month, and ARW is thrilled to welcome two Ottawa-area poets to Almonte for a conversation and reading on April 11th, 6:30 p.m. in the casual and comfortable café at Equator Coffee. Creative Director Jessie Carson says, “Jean Van Loon and Conyer Clayton each compel their readers to look inward; exploring personal histories and reflecting current concerns, each capture moments in their distinct voices, at once both alive with texture, difficulty, and care.” This event is presented with the community support of Equator Coffee, and in partnership with Mill Street Books, funded in part by the League of Canadian Poets, and the Municipality of Mississippi Mills.

In addition to this feature event, we’re also doubled-over with joy to present the first in our ARW 2024 series of Art of Writing Workshops: Make ‘Em Laugh, a workshop on humour and how to write it — on April 20th, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. In this 2.5-hour workshop, award winning authors Rod Carley and Terry Fallis will share short excerpts from their works and lead a discussion on humour writing covering a range of topics, including why humour writing is hard. how to transfer humour to the page, humour writing techniques, accepting that not every reader will “get you,” and who to read if you want to learn and laugh. Speaking of laughs, you’ll have a few along the way. This workshop will fall on the same weekend as an author talk with Terry, hosted by Rod. Both events will be presented at the Mississippi Mills Public Library, and as a partnership between ARW and Mill Street Books.

And that’s not all! ARW is all about support for local writers and creating more opportunities to champion each other’s work, and help your writing practice grow. Therefore, please join us for our monthly Write-in gatherings! These drop-ins are open to writers of all ages and levels of experience, are free, and take place on Sundays from 1-3pm at either the Almonte library, or presented at Equator Coffee in partnership with ARW community supporter the Almonte Writer’s Guild.

And don’t forget the power of reading! Each month, ARW will host a community Book swap. No charge to participate, just bring a book you love and are willing to trade. Taking place on the last Wednesday of every month, from 4:00-5:00 p.m. at Ottawa Valley Coffee Almonte.

A full list of events and dates for March and April are available by visiting www.almontereadersandwriters.org

About ARW

ARW is a non-profit volunteer-based organization presenting literary events and programs to audiences in beautiful Mississippi Mills that celebrate the literary arts, build connections between readers and writers, bolster skill-building, and amplify a diverse array of local and visiting artistic voices.

ARW gratefully acknowledges the 2024 funding support of the Municipality of Mississippi Mills.