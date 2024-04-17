Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

An Almonte baby boom

Springtime is often busy in the Almonte...

Brenda Edgerton — obituary

Edgerton, Brenda Pauline Brenda passed peacefully after fighting a...

Illuminated by Small Miracles

Reflections from the Swamp Dear Reader The first days...
The BillboardAlmonte Tennis Club: New members welcome

Almonte Tennis Club: New members welcome

Register online by visiting our website: almontetennisclub.com

Experience the joy of tennis at the Almonte Tennis Club nestled in the heart of Mississippi Mills at Gemmill Park. We offer a variety of programs for players of all ages and abilities.

Our courts are open daily for singles and doubles play. Don’t miss out on our highly popular drop-in play for all members offered multiple days and times weekly, use our ball machine, and remember to take advantage of our free clinics designed for both beginner and advanced players.

Join today: forge new friendships, enhance physical and mental well-being, improve your skills, and be part of a community.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone