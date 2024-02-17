The BillboardAlmonte Wildcats soccer team seeks players Almonte Wildcats soccer team seeks players February 17, 2024 Almonte Wildcats (over 35 men’s soccer team) are seeking a goalkeeper. Outfield players also wanted for the 2024 summer season. For more info email Ed at refreshinglandscape@gmail.com Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Upcoming evnts from Learning Again in Almonte February 16, 2024 Appleton Studio winter/spring ‘Open Studio’ art classes February 14, 2024 Almonte Community Friendship Luncheons are back on February 14, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest For sale: Ticket for February 24 Folkus show February 17, 2024 Almonte Wildcats soccer team seeks players February 17, 2024 Home Hospice North Lanark achieves important accreditation February 17, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – February 17, 2024 February 15, 2024 Custom-made children’s rockers from the Naismith Men’s Shed February 16, 2024 Upcoming evnts from Learning Again in Almonte February 16, 2024 From the Archives Air-Fried Tandoori Chicken Thighs Serious crash closes Highway 7 at Carleton Place Halloween in Almonte, circa 1900 Balsamic and Mustard-Glazed Chicken Thighs with Figs Main Street tree of gargoyles Public meetings on Mississippi Mills budget – February 18, 2014 Gardening in Almonte: Food for Thought Backpack safety – Prevent back and neck pain this school year